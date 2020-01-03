Jalesh cruise gives New Year gift to cancer affected children

On New Year, children who are battling cancer got a special gift on Friday by Jalesh Cruise, which is India's first international destination cruise. The children from Mumbai got a chance to experience luxury at the vessel.

These children enjoyed facilities on the cruise like two swimming pools, theatre, live orchestra, plush rooms, etc. These children would never have imagined of getting such an opportunity to explore Jalesh Cruise, which is one of the world's best cruises.

The children were welcomed on the cruise by Captain Vitaliy Brylko who said, "I hope you have done something new on the Karnika cruise. I am thankful that I got a chance to meet you. We will try to make this trip as memorable as possible for you and hope you will take some new memories from here. As a father of three children, I consider myself lucky that my children are healthy and I will pray to God for you so that you recover quickly and start your life anew. "

The cruise also organised a technical tour for the children showing them how the cruise operated on water. Apart from this, a small dance party was also held for their entertainment. Later a grand lunch was organized for the children.

In November 2019, the 'Jalesh' luxury cruise service was started from Mumbai to Diu for tourists coming from abroad and within the country to enjoy the sea.

The ship travels from Mumbai to Diu thrice a month. The cruise has the capacity of 1,680 people. The fare ranges from Rs 80,000 to Rs 50,000 per person. The tickets are available online.