Jalesh Cruises Future Pass: Book now and travel later, avail big discounts too

Mumbai Cruise ships are a great way to spend holidays and Jalesh Cruises, India’s first premium cruise liner, provides the best amenities to its patrons. Keeping the comfort of its travellers in mind, Jalesh Cruises has now gone a step ahead with its ‘Future Pass’ programme.

The Jalesh Cruises Future Pass gives great flexibility to its travellers as they get the option to book their cruise holiday now and can finalise the travel dates until August 31, 2021. Moreover, there is an additional attraction in purchasing Jalesh Cruises Future Pass before June 30, 2020, as travellers can avail an exclusive discount of 25 per cent on the same. Travellers can enjoy Goa, Diu, and Lakshadweep in India and Colombo, Galle, and Trincomalee in Sri Lanka on Jalesh Cruises.

With travelling during the present times extremely restricted, Jalesh Cruises Future Pass gives the travellers the confidence to book at a later date as per their convenience. With a study revealing that while many consumers have cancelled their trips, they have not lost their desire to travel, the Jalesh Cruises Future Pass comes as a huge incentive.

The tourism sector has an opportunity to capture future bookings by engaging guests that have either cancelled or have put their bookings on hold. After COVID-19 subsides, people may also consider new destinations and Jalesh Cruises has taken care of this aspect by introducing new destinations.

Speaking about the offer, Vijay Kesavan, Director - Sales and Marketing Jalesh Cruises said, “Owing to the uncertainty around future travel, we recognized the need to introduce a Future Pass which allows the flexibility to customers to book now and travel later. Through this offering, travellers can alter and reschedule their travel dates as per their convenience and travel with ease”.

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO, Jalesh Cruises said, "Jalesh Cruises is all set to offer enhanced safety, hygiene, and added amenities to provide guests with the best cruise experience of their lifetime. Karnika has and always will be a home away from home and we look forward to welcoming guests on-board as soon as the prevalent conditions subside."

Along with this, Karnika also offers a variety of cuisines, entertainment, and land-based excursions giving several options for the travellers to relax on-board the cruise and also, explore the destination. Travellers can also enjoy a host of on-board entertainment for children as well as adults such as Broadway shows, Burlesque performances, Casino, Music and Dance nights, Movie Screenings and adventure activities to enjoy the perfect holiday with friends and family. For the safety of its passengers, Jalesh Cruises will continue to ensure that the vessel is cleaned in line with global standards, provide sanitisers throughout the vessel and will implement temperature screening for travellers.

To book the Future Pass, travellers will have to select the category and the number of cabins along with the number of nights they wish to cruise for. To know more about the offer, you can visit - https://jaleshcruises.com/offers/Future-Pass or call travel experts at 1800 266 8927

About Jalesh Cruises

Jalesh Cruises is the owner and operator of India’s premiere cruise liner – Karnika, which commenced operations from 17th April in Mumbai. Jalesh Cruises is India’s first multi-destination cruise line that has world class entertainment shows, activities and exotic authentic cuisines packed with international hospitality on the high sea. The cruise is designed and customized especially for the Indian audience to experience the flavor of Indian and International culture, food and hospitality while sailing in India.