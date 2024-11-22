Jalgaon Rural Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Gulabrao Raghunath Patil vs Gulabrao Baburao Deokar Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Jalgaon Rural is one of the important assembly constituencies in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Jalgaon Rural seat took place on November 20. The constituency has historically seen a strong contest between the BJP and Congress, with other regional parties and independents also making their presence felt.

This time, a total of 10 candidates are in the fray, including several independents. Prominent candidates include Gulabrao Baburao Deokar of NCPSP (Sharad Pawar), Gulabrao Raghunath Patil of Shiv Sena, Mukunda Ananda Rote of MNS, Kishor Madhukar Zope of HJP, Pravin Jagan Sapkale of VBA and five independents. Gulabrao Raghunath Patil of Shiv Sena had bagged the seat in the 2019 and the 2014 assembly elections. In 2009, Deokar Gulabrao Baburao of the NCP had bagged the seat.

List of Key Candidate:

Gulabrao Baburao Deokar (Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Pawar faction)

Gulabrao Raghunath Patil (Shiv Sena)

Mukunda Ananda Rote (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena)

Kishor Madhukar Zope (Hindustani Janata Party)

Pravin Jagan Sapkale (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi)

Five independent candidates also add to the contest's complexity.

Previous Election Results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gulabrao Raghunath Patil of Shiv Sena won the Jalgaon Rural seat with a significant margin, securing 105,795 votes. Notably, 2,382 voters opted for the NOTA (None of the Above) option, while 59,066 votes were cast for independent candidate Attarade Chandrashekhar Prakash.

Political Landscape of 2024

The 2024 elections in Jalgaon Rural are being fought between the two major political alliances:

Mahayuti (Ruling Alliance): Comprising the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).

Maha Vikas Aghadi (Opposition Alliance): Comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Samajwadi Party.

The political dynamics in this constituency are also influenced by the presence of smaller regional parties and independent candidates, which could sway the outcome in favor of any major alliance.

Election Day and Vote Counting

Voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra took place on November 20, 2024, and the counting of votes is currently underway today. The outcome of the Jalgaon Rural seat could be pivotal in determining the overall political trends in the region. As the results unfold, it will be interesting to see whether Shiv Sena retains its hold or if new alliances or independent candidates can shake up the balance of power in this key constituency.