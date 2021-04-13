Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Recalling the horrors of the fateful day after 102 years

Amritsar: April 13 marks the day of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, and Tuesday (April 13) is the 102nd anniversary of the celebrations of Baisakhi festival which took a grim turn back in 1919.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre is one of the most heart-wrenching historic events for India, in which British officers opened fire on thousands of people who had gathered to celebrate the occasion of Baisakhi.

The incident has been given a very prominent position in the history of India, it is seen to be the major turning point in the national freedom movement of India.

On April 13, 1919 the people had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh on the occasion of Baisakhi, when as a part of British Raj that banned gatherings of large groups, Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered his officers to op[en fire at the unarmed Indian citizens in which over 350 lost their lives and thousands were left injured, as per official records.

Following the incident, Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer in his defence said that he have had his troops open fire at the unarmed Indian citizens "punish them for disobedience"

The investigation was probed in the incidents and after the Hunter commission submitted their report, Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer was removed from his post and was named "the Butcher of Amritsar".

Meanwhile, the Jallianwala Bagh became a key point in the history of India’s independence struggle. The monument still contains the holes that the bullets had made during the open fire on commands of Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, and they highlight the severity of the incident.

