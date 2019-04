UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday said that the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy was a shameful scar on British Indian history.

Facing increasing pressure to apologise on behalf of UK for the tragedy in which thousands of innocent and unarmed people were mercilessly shot dead by General Reginald Dyer 100 years ago - on April 13 of 1919, May said that it was an extremely unfortunate incident. "We deeply regret the tragedy and the suffering it caused," she said.