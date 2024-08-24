Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA BOILER EXPLOSION

Maharashtra Boiler Explosion: 22 Workers Injured At Steel Unit In Jalna, 3 Critical

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said.

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 04:58 PM IST|Source: PTI
Maharashtra Boiler Explosion: 22 Workers Injured At Steel Unit In Jalna, 3 Critical

 As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in MIDC area in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The condition of three workers is critical, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said. Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.
Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner.

 

