Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir distances itself from Russell’s Tribunal on Kashmir held in Bosnia

Srinagar: Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (February 2) denied any link to Russell’s Tribunal on Kashmir held recently at Sarajevo, Bosnia.

No member or representative has participated in Bosnia conference on Kashmir, we refute the allegations levelled on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir said ex-president (Ameer) of organisation.

Addressing a press conference in outskirts of Srinagar the Jamaat-e-Islami ex-president Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz, along with ex-spokesman Advocate Zahid Ali said that the allegations being circulated on social networks that Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (presently banned in Jammu and Kashmir) and its associated organizations were involved in the conduct or promotion of any conference in Bosnia are totally "baseless" as the Jamaat is not functional due to ban and it has no associate organizations anywhere in the world nor any representatives.

They added, "Any organization or individual claiming to be an associate organization or representative of the Jamaat is quite against the facts and is hereby challenged. The Jamaat was restricted to the territory of Jammu and Kashmir only and its activities too were restricted and after it was banned in February 2019, it stopped all its activities and functions. Some names shown in the report to have attended the conference have no association with the Jamaat.”

They added, "It is hereby clarified that Jamaat or any of its members was not involved in the conduct or promotion of the said conference.”

He also clarified that any member migrating to any place outside the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir did not remain a member of the Jamaat as per the party constitution. So any person residing permanently outside Jammu and Kashmir or abroad cannot claim to be a member of the Jamaat.

They asserted that the jorganization cannot be held responsible for any activities done by such persons as any person settled abroad cannot have the membership of the Jamaat people cleared.

They further said that Jamaat has not given any verbal or written consent to any leader or functionary of the Jamaat to speak in any conference and at present due to the ban.

They added, "So all queries raised about the participation of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in the conference Russell Tribunal on Kashmir held at Sarajevo Bosnia openly or tacitly are not justified at all."

Jamaat was banned on March 2, 2019, in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of five years citing reasons that the outfit was in "close touch" with terror outfits.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the banning order a few days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested the Jamaat-e-Islami chief, and claimed that the outfit was involved in activities that are anti-national and are threat to India's integrity.

