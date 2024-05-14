Jamaat-e-Islami May Contest Elections If Ban Revoked, Says Chief

Amidst speculation over their potential participation in future electoral processes, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ghulam Qadir Wani, expressed conditional willingness to contest assembly elections if the ban on the organization is lifted.

Addressing misconceptions surrounding their stance on boycotts, Wani reaffirmed the group's commitment to democracy following his voting in Shopian today. Wani, who leads the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir, shared his remarks with the media after casting his vote at Gusu polling station in Pulwama.

In a video statement, he clarified, "Actually, there is confusion among the people, and the government also had this confusion during this turmoil. When slogans of freedom were raised, many organizations were formed, and the boycott was linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, which is not true. We have never called for a boycott. We believe in the path of democracy and want to resolve all matters through democratic means. It is written in our constitution; we have bravely stated that Jamaat-e-Islami will not engage in any underground activities. Whatever we say and do, we will do it openly."

Regarding participation in assembly elections, he remarked, "Time will decide that. Firstly, we are banned, and how can the banned organization participate in elections or take any action when there is already a ban on it? If the ban ends, then we will see whether we will contest the elections or not. If the situation permits, then we will contest elections. There is nothing wrong with that; we will restore our tradition as we used to contest elections earlier."

Jamaat-e-Islami's message to those who cast their votes is one of encouragement. "It is very encouraging for them that they have started taking interest in their problems. The youth will take interest and solve the issues through democratic means, and then there will be unity among the youth, and the evils that are spread here will end. According to the Quran and Islam, it is not a crime, and our Muslim population is significant here. Islam emphasizes the importance of community, a community where the rights of others are not violated, where there is no oppression, drugs, or bribery. Participation in the electoral process is a positive step. If the youth are encouraged, our future will be bright, and it will be beneficial for society as well."

When asked about the number of votes cast by Jamaat-e-Islami members, Wani responded, "It must have been around 80%. Only the government can provide an accurate figure. Absolutely, Jamaat-e-Islami will now vote everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the democratic way. There is no other way except this. This is what must be done."