Jamia, IIT Delhi, DU, JNU suspend classes amid coronavirus fear

New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases rising steeply in India, some of the top universities like Jamia Millia Islamia, IIT Delhi, DU, JNU, IIT Kharagpur has suspended the classes till March 31 as a step to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

Issuing a notice, Jamia Millia Islamia university administration said, "The face-to-face/ group interaction or gathering of the students to be avoided till 31st March." The notice further added, "Teachers should make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online. Teachers should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online."

The university also announced to close all schools run by it till March 31. However, the board exams will continue to be conducted said the university administration.

Meanwhile, academic institutions like IIT-Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also took precautionary measures against the outbreak of the deadly virus and suspended class with immediate effect.

A notice issued by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday (March 13, 2020) had asked its students to leave the hostel rooms till March 31 with the exception of foreign students and PhD scholars.

IIT Kharagpur also suspended all the academic activities with immediate effect and issued a notice which said, ''Students and residents on campus have been advised not to travel outside the campus. Students outside the campus have been instructed to stay at home. Entry to the campus would be regulated by security personnel. Students will be able to avail online facilities for classroom courses. Laboratory courses, however, would remain suspended until further notice.''

The institutes have also displayed NCOV/COVID advisories at various locations on the campus to create awareness and encourage responsible behaviour during this period.

Earlier, the Delhi government had also issued an order of shutting down all schools, colleges and cinema hall in the national capital to avoid any kind of mass gathering and prevent the spread of the virus.

India has reported 81 coronavirus positive cases till date out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.