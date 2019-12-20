हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Citizenship Act protests

Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar urges students to stay away from rumours

In her letter to the students, vice chancellor Najma Akhtar assured the students that the university is looking into their demands.

Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar urges students to stay away from rumours
File photo

New Delhi: The vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, on Friday, requested students to stay united against rumours and media distortions.

Even as she stressed upon the need for protests to be peaceful, she termed the police entry into the university campus as unauthorised and unfortunate.

Even as she stressed upon the need for protests to be peaceful, she termed the police entry into the university campus as unauthorised and unfortunate.

"Complaints have been lodged in this regard with the police and the ministry. Rest assured that justice will be provided." the VC`s note read.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been in the news since last week for the students` protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Subsequently, on Sunday, police had intruded into the campus and allegedly assaulted students after protests which had turned violent.

