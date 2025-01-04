Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Dead, 3 Critical As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Bandipora
The vehicle skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road near SK Payeen and fell into the gorge, the police said.
Two soldiers lost their lives and three others were critically injured after an Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the SK Payeen area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, the police said.
A senior police official stated that the vehicle skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road near SK Payeen and fell into the gorge.
He further mentioned that five soldiers sustained critical injuries in the incident and were immediately rushed to the District Hospital in Bandipora, where two of them were declared dead on arrival.
The official added that the three critically injured soldiers are being transferred to the Army Hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical treatment, as their condition remains critical.
