Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839473https://zeenews.india.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir-2-soldiers-dead-3-critical-as-army-vehicle-falls-into-gorge-in-bandipora-2839473.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Dead, 3 Critical As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Bandipora

The vehicle skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road near SK Payeen and fell into the gorge, the police said.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Dead, 3 Critical As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Bandipora

Two soldiers lost their lives and three others were critically injured after an Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the SK Payeen area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, the police said.

A senior police official stated that the vehicle skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road near SK Payeen and fell into the gorge.

He further mentioned that five soldiers sustained critical injuries in the incident and were immediately rushed to the District Hospital in Bandipora, where two of them were declared dead on arrival.

The official added that the three critically injured soldiers are being transferred to the Army Hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical treatment, as their condition remains critical.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK