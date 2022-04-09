हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NIT Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: 24 students of NIT Srinagar test COVID positive

Out of 47, 24 students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir: 24 students of NIT Srinagar test COVID positive
Image credit: Pixabay

Out of 47, 24 students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. Block Medical Officer (BMO) Hazratbal in a letter to the Head of the Department, Social and Preventive Medicine GMC Srinagar informed that the students tested positive in a Rapid antigen test (RAT) on Saturday. 

"This is to inform that 24 cases have been Rapid antigen test (RAT) tested for COVID-19 positive while testing today at NIT out of 47 students. It is requested to kindly take up the matter with the concerned authorities for necessary declaration of MCZ," the letter states. 

 

Tags:
NIT SrinagarCOVID 19Jammu and KashmirNational Institute of Technologyrapid antigen test
