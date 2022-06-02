Jammu and Kashmir: 3 soldiers injured in blast in Shopian, say J-K police

New Delhi: Three soldiers were injured in a blast that took place in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (June 2, 2022) morning, police said. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the blast took place in a private vehicle after which the injured soldiers were hospitalised. The officials also informed that the nature and source of the blast have not been ascertained yet and are under investigation.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared, said IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone police tweeted early this morning.

Earlier, on Wednesday, one civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in Shopian district. Police informed that the civilian was injured and his condition is said to be stable.

"The terrorist fired upon one civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of Shopian. He got injury in leg and has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam`s Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district`s Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12.

(With agency inputs)