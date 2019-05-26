close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

India

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 drug peddlers arrested

A total of 700 bottles of banned codeine phosphate drug were recovered from a Kashmir-bound truck during checking at T-Chowk in Banihal town of Ramban district on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 drug peddlers arrested

Jammu: Six alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A total of 700 bottles of banned codeine phosphate drug were recovered from a Kashmir-bound truck during checking at T-Chowk in Banihal town of Ramban district on Sunday, they said.

The truck driver, Mudassir Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla, was arrested and booked under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

Another alleged drug peddler, identified as Santosh Kumar Chandra, was arrested from Jammu's Talab Tilloo area with one kilogram of ganja on Sunday, the police said.

Live TV

In separate search operations in Banota Pulli, Godha Chowk and Gadigarh areas of Jammu late Saturday, four more alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 250 grams of drugs, they said.

In another incident on Saturday, Excise Department officials seized 285 kilograms of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound truck in Kathua district, the police said.

The poppy straw was seized at a toll post in Lakhanpur. However, no one has been arrested in connection with the recovery so far, they said.

Tags:
IndiaJammu and Kashmirdrug peddler
Next
Story

Balakot attack was to ensure terrorists don't carry out action against India: Army chief General Bipin Rawat

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Kailash Kher congratulates PM Modi in a unique way, dedicated this song