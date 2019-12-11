Jammu and Kashmir affected by cross-border terrorism for past few decades: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir have been affected by terrorism, sponsored and supported from across the border, for the past few decades. Speaking on the incidents of terrorist attacks on migrant workers in Kashmir, he added that terrorists have been targeting civilians, both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris, according to news agency ANI "J&K is affected by terrorism that is sponsored and supported from across the border for the past few decades. Terrorists have been targeting civilians, both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris," said Reddy.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir government, a total of 19 civilians were killed by terrorists including 12 non-Kashmiri labourers and drivers, and three people were injured in terror-related incidents since August 5, 2019, stated Reddy. He further added that no report has been received by the government that large-scale exodus of migrant workers has started in wake of these terrorist attacks.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with a delegation of European Parliamentarians who visited Kashmir, Reddy said, "Members of European Parliament called on the Prime Minister during their visit to India. During their meeting, PM discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations given the common commitments to democratic values in trade and economic relations including commitment of government in concluding fair and balanced bilateral trade and investment agreement with the EU."

On being asked if the government will bring any legislation on lines of Article 371 for securing protection to land and property for J&K, Reddy said, "As per J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, Centre has powers to adapt existing laws only. The powers to make laws under the State List and Concurrent List that relate to land and property are vested with the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

Speaking on drones noticed at the borders operated by neighbouring countries, Reddy said, "Indian Air Force (IAF) is the main airspace control agency and continues to train all security agencies of all states and union territories (UTs) police regarding the threat from drones and anti-drone measures. All security agencies are required to procure anti-drone equipment according to their requirement. As per information received, 182 incidents of flying of drones have been observed on the borders."