Jammu and Kashmir announces complete lockdown in 11 districts amid rising COVID-19 cases

Srinagar: With an increasing number of COVID cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the state government has decided to implement full lockdown in 11 districts starting from Thursday at 7 pm till Monday 7 am.

Jammu and Kashmir has been reporting more than 3000 cases per day in the last week. The death toll has also gone up to 20 per day, which is the highest this year. The total Number of COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 24313. Around 14795 active cases are in Kashmir, while Jammu has 9518 active cases at present.

The Union Territory has witnessed 2227 deaths so far. Kashmir division has had 1372 deaths while Jammu has had 855 covid related deaths.

"There will be Complete Lockdown in Srinagar district from 7 pm Thursday (29/04/2021) to 7 am Monday (03/05/2021). Exemptions apply to essential services," said DC Srinagar, Ajaz Asad. He added, "In view of the massive spurt in positive cases in District Srinagar and after due deliberations, Section 144 CrPc is imposed hereby within the Municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect."

The following districts of the valley are going under full lockdown which includes Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur.

The essential services would be exempted from the Corona Lockdown. All employees working for these services will be allowed to go to their respective offices. All schools, colleges, and Universities were shut last week after the spurt of COVID cases in the UT.

