Jammu And Kashmir: Army Guns Down 2 Infiltrators Along LoC In Uri, Operation Continues

Baramulla: The Indian Army on Sunday reported the neutralization of two terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control (LOC). In conjunction with the Jammu and Kashmir police, the army effectively countered a major infiltration endeavor by heavily armed terrorists during the early morning in the Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Defence spokesperson in Srinagar said that “Infiltration bid has been foiled by Security Forces in Uri Sector, Baramulla. Based on specific inputs from Intelligence agencies and J&K Police in Uri Sector by heavily armed terrorists from across the LoC, troops were put on a high alert and the counter-infiltration grid was strengthened.”

Army spokesperson further said, “Taking advantage of bad weather marked by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, a group of armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the LoC. At around 3 pm, the group was intercepted by alert troops resulting in heavy exchange of fire,” he said, adding, “Intense fire-fight continued till last light resulting in the elimination of two terrorists; the balance terrorists withdrew to enemy side of LoC along with the bodies of dead terrorists.”

Sources said that the area was kept under surveillance throughout the night on October 22, a thorough search of the incident site was conducted leading to the identification of tell-tale signs and recovery of heavy war-like stores including two AK series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets and two blood-stained bags containing Pakistani and Indian currency notes, Pakistani medicines and eatables.”

As per the army troopers' assessment on the ground, army said, recovery of two blood-stained bags confirms that at least two militants were grievously injured, forcing them to shed their load and flee across LoC. “Due to inclement weather conditions, search operation is suspended, which will resume on opening of weather. Operation under progress,” said the Army.



