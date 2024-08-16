Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Check Polling Date, Nomination, Voting Time, Result Counting Details

CEC Rajiv Kumar addressed a press conference to announce the Assembly election dates for Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI)  announced the dates for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Friday. The ECI scheduled the press conference to announce the date, time and counting date of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024. Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar addressed a press conference to announce the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies.

There are a total of 87.09 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 44.46 lakh are males, 42.62 lahks are females, 3.71 lahks are first-time voters and 20.7 lakh are young voters. Following the Amarnath Yatra which is going to end on August 1,9, the final voter list will also be published on August 20.

Voting is schduled to take palce in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir for its 90 Assembly seats.

Nomination Filing Date: Phase 1- 27.08.2024, Phase 2-  05.09.2024, Phase 3- 12.09.2024

Scrutiny of nomination: Phase 1- 28.08.2024, Phase 2-  06.09.2024, Phase 3- 13.09.2024

Withdrawal of nomination: Phase 1- 30.08.2024, Phase 2-  09.09.2024, Phase 3- 18.09.2024

Voting Date: Phase 1- 18.09.2024, Phase 2-  25.09.2024, Phase 3- 01.10.2024

Result Counting Date: 04.10.2024

This is a developing story

