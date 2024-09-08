Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: BJP Releases Sixth List Of 10 Candidates

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the sixth list of ten candidates for the upcoming polls. The saffron party nominated RS Pathania to contest from the Udhampur East Assembly seat and Naseer Ahmad Lone to contest from Bandipora.

As per the released candidate list, the BJP has also fielded Mohd Irnees Karnahi from Karnah, Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara, Abdul Rashid Khan from Sonawari, Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora, Faqir Mohammad Khan from Gurez (ST), and RS Pathania from Udhampur East.

Political parties have geared up their electoral preparedness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where elections are scheduled for the third week of September.

Polling in Kashmir is scheduled to be held in three phases starting from September 18, 25, and October 1 and the result is going to be declared on October 8.

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party have included the restoration of Article 370 in their manifestos. In contrast, the BJP has asserted that Article 370 is a matter of the past.

The upcoming polls will be the first held in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the party manifesto in Jammu and launched a scathing attack on Congress and the National Conference's manifesto on Saturday.