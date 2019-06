SRINAGAR/DELHI: Income Tax raids underway at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Delhi and Punjab's Ludhiana in connection with misappropriation of loans from Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Raids are being conducted at the home of former J&K finance minister’s son. According to ANI, the searches are underway at the residential property of Hilal Ahmed Rather, son of former state minister Abdul Rahim Rather.