Jammu And Kashmir: BSF Jawan Injured After Terrorists Open Fire In Akhnoor, Troops On High Alert

One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured following an unprovoked firing incident by terrorists in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The gunfire was reported around 2:35 AM on Wednesday in the Kanachak area.

The officials informed that the troops in the region are on high alert.

In an official statement, the BSF said, “On 11 September at about 02:35 AM, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened which was befittingly responded to by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pak firing; Troops are on high alert."