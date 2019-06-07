Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam likely to be next Home Secretary

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, is likely to be the next Home Secretary, according to Zee News sources. Subrahmanyam is considered to be very close to PM Narendra Modi and his measures in the valley have earned him a good name. He was the brain behind the highway ban on selected days and other major implementation in the state.

Subrahmanyam has served as private secretary to former prime minister Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. He worked with the World Bank in June 2008 and September 2011 before joining again the Manmohan Singh-led PMO in March 2012. When he moved to Jammu and Kashmir, he was handpicked by Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He took charge as Chief Secretary of the state on June 23, 2018. Subrahmanyam is an IAS of the 1987 batch.