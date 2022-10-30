topStories
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir cops arrests active LeT terrorist in Shopian

During a Naka near Mohanpora Trenz, the terrorist namely Aadil Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Gani Dar of Trenz Imamshab was arrested by a joint team of security forces

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir cops arrests active LeT terrorist in Shopian

Srinagar: An active terrorist affiliated with LeT was arrested on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in the Imamsahib area of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir police wrote on Twitter.

On the official Twitter handle shopian police said that during a Naka near Mohanpora Trenz, the terrorist namely Aadil Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Gani Dar of Trenz Imamshab was arrested by a joint team of security forces. They further claimed that arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

"Active terrorist Adil Gani Dar S/o Abdul Gani Dar R/o Trenz affiliated with Proscribed Terrorist Organisation LeT arrested at village Mohandpora, Shopian. Arms and ammunition recovered,” District Shopian Police tweeted.

