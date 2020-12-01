Jammu and Kashmir DDC election: 48.62 per cent polling recorded in second phase

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections witnessed 48.62 per cent polling in phase 2 on Tuesday (December 1, 2020), according to the state election commissioner.

"Jammu region witnessed 65.54 per cent voting, while Kashmir valley recorded an average of 33.34 per cent turnout," state election commissioner KK Sharma said.

Poonch recorded the highest turnout of 75 per cent, whereas, Pulwama cast 8.67 per cent votes.

Bandipora district reportedly recorded the highest turnout in Kashmir at 69.66 per cent which was the third-highest in the union territory.

The election for the fate of 321 candidates covered 43 DDC constituencies, of which, 125 candidates were in 18 seats of Jammu division and 196 in 25 constituencies of Kashmir division.

Over 1.45 lakh people including 62,117 women voters turned up to cast their votes in the valley.

Out of the 280 constituencies in J&K, 43 DDC constituencies had gone to polls in phase 1 and recorded 51.76 per cent voting.

Earlier on November 28, the voting percentage in phase 1 in Jammu division was recorded at 64.2% and in Kashmir division, it was 40.65%.

The DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, are the first major political activity to be held since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories — Jammu and Ladakh in August 2019.



(With inputs from agencies)

