Jammu and Kashmir Embraces Tourism Boost Following Successful Srinagar G20 Meeting

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing a positive transformation. The region has witnessed a considerable reduction in stone-pelting incidents, and the Union Territory administration has been wholeheartedly committed to promoting peace and development. A shining example of this commitment was the successful hosting of the G20 meeting, which took place in the scenic city of Srinagar.

In an effort to showcase the splendour of the Himalayan region of Kashmir to the world, India invited tourism officials from G20 countries to explore the beauty it has to offer. The objective was to attract foreign visitors, and it proved to be a triumph as tourism in the valley received a significant boost. Jammu and Kashmir, often referred to as the "Switzerland of India" due to its breathtaking snow-capped mountains, lush meadows, tulip gardens, and enchanting lakes, had been adversely affected by militant violence since 1989, which severely impacted its once-thriving tourism sector.

Union Tourism Minister, G. Kishan Reddy, proudly shared that a record 18.4 million tourists visited Kashmir in 2022. Buoyed by this success, the government is now eyeing further growth in tourist numbers, with a particular focus on attracting visitors from Europe. The G20 summit served as a turning point, putting Kashmir on the global tourism map and resulting in a surge of inquiries and bookings from foreign tourists.



cre Trending Stories

J&K Tourism Secretary, Syed Abid Rashid, expressed his belief that hosting the G20 summit was a watershed moment for the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The positive impact of the meeting was evident, with over 17 thousand travellers already having visited the valley since the start of the year, showcasing the region's regained appeal to international travellers.

In addition to focusing on tourism, the Ministry of Tourism and the J&K administration also prioritized the revival of film-making in the valley during the G20 meeting. This move further contributed to attracting foreign visitors and rekindling interest in the region.

To sustain and enhance this newfound interest in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India is making significant efforts to improve infrastructural facilities and connectivity for both the local population and tourists. These measures have resulted in better law and order, a robust security system, and an overall sense of peace in the region, facilitating a flourishing tourism industry.

The successful G20 meeting has not only placed Jammu and Kashmir firmly on the global tourism radar but has also provided the impetus for the region's growth and prosperity, ensuring a brighter and more promising future for this paradise on earth.