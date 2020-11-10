हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
shopian

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian

 Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Tuesday morning (November 10). 

File image

Shopian: Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Tuesday morning (November 10). 

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir zone police informed, '' #Encounter has started at #Kutpora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.''

 

A police officer said that cordon was laid in mid-night by a joint team of Police, 34 RR, and CRPF and a search operation was started in the Kutpora area of Shopian on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

Inputs from officials indicated that two to three terrorists could be inside the cordon. 

 

 

