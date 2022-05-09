हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorist, security forces in Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Representational image (Credits:PTI)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (May 9, 2022), police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the police official added.

