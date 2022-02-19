हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian district

"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir zone police in a Twitter post. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Srinagar: An encounter broke in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (February 19, 2022) morning. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordon. 

The encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Chermarg village of Zainapora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir. 

A police officer monitoring the operation said, "A joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chermarg village on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation started in the wee hours of the morning.”

He said, "As the joint team of searching party cordoned the suspected spot, exchange of fire happened and an encounter started.”

Kashmir zone police also confirmed the gunfight in a Twitter post and said, "Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

This is the 15th encounter of this year and security forces. Earlier, the Police and security forces have managed to kill 25 terrorists, including three top commanders and 8 Pakistani terrorists, 14 encounters. Thirteen active terrorists were arrested alive and 23 terrorist associates were also arrested. 

In those operations, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered by security forces, including American-made assault rifle M4 (4), AK-56 (4) and AK-47 (5). 

