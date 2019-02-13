हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 16 students injured in explosion inside Pulwama school

The injured students have been shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

At least 16 students were injured in an explosion took inside the premises of a private school in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to SSP Pulwama, Chandan Kohli, a total of 16 students were injured in the explosion. "Total 16 students were injured in an explosion at a private school, their condition is stable. FIR registered, an investigation is in progress," said the SSP.

 

The injured students have been shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of the students is stable.

Around 2.30 pm the explosion took place inside the classroom at a private school, Falai-e-Millat, in Narbal village of Kakapora area in the south Kashmir district, according to the police. The students were of class 10 who were taking winter tuition when the incident took place.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway added the police.

"At 1430 hours, an explosion took place inside the classroom at private school Falai-e-Millat at Narbal, Pulwama. Their condition is stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Jawed Ahmed, a teacher at the school in Pulwama said, "I was teaching and then suddenly an explosion occurred. I can't say how many students are injured."

Jammu and KashmirPulwama explosionPulwama school explosion
