Jammu and Kashmir father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama terror attack case

Jammu and Kashmir: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) arrested two more accused in the Pulwama attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in an IED blast. The accused are a father-daughter duo named Tariq Ahmed Shah and Insha Jan.

Tariq Ahmed Shah a resident of Hakripora in Pulwama works as a tipper driver in the South Kashmir and he is accused of providing shelter to all the terrorists and for planning of the heinous attack on the CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019.

The names of the terroist who took shetled in Tariq's house includes - Umar Farooq who is a Pakistani terrorist and IED maker, Kamran who was later killed in encounters with security forces, Sameer Ahmed Dar, a Jaish-e-Mohd terrorist from Pulwama and Mohd. Ismail a Pakistani terrorist.

On further investigation by NIA, it was found that his house was also used by some terrorists for preparing and recording of video of Fidayeen Adil Ahmed Dar, which was released by Jaish-e-Mohammad soon after the Pulwama attack.

Tariq's daughter Insha Jan who is one of the accused in the case helped the terrorist by providing them food and helping them with other logistics during their stay in Pulwama.

In the initial interrogation it was also revealed that Insha Jan was in constant touch with one of the terrorist Mohd. Umar Farooq, Pakistani IED maker and communicated with over telephone and on other social media platforms .

NIA is further investigating the matter and conducting continuous raids at suspected places in Jammu and Kashmir.