Jammu And Kashmir: Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, 2 Terrorists Killed

In a joint operation, Jammu & Kashmir police and Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Machil sector of Kupwara district and eliminated two terrorists. Bodies of both terrorists have been retrieved by the security forces along with arms and ammunition.

Kupwara police said on Twitter, "Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and Police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, 2 infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress."

The area is still under cordon and a search operation is going on. Forces have recovered huge quantities of arms and ammunition, with other materials which Indicates that the infiltrators were coming from Pakistan.

Kupwara police said, “So far, 02 AK47 rifles, 4 AK Magazines, 90 rounds, 01 Pakistani Pistol, 01 Pouch and Rs 2100 Pak currency have been recovered from the encounter site. Search continues."

It’s the fifth infiltration bid foiled in Kashmir this year so far.