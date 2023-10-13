Jammu And Kashmir Govt Orders Inclusion Of ‘Third Gender’ In Job Applications

Transgender individuals in Jammu and Kashmir, like many other regions of the country, have long endured unequal treatment. However, a glimmer of hope shines for them as the government in Jammu and Kashmir has taken a significant step by officially recognizing the third gender in government job applications. On Wednesday, the LG administration instructed all administrative departments to amend the Examination and Service rules, incorporating a separate category labeled 'Third Gender/any Other Category' in recruitment application forms for various posts in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), Act of 2019, prohibits the discrimination, denial or unfair treatment of members of the Transgender community in educational establishments, employment, health institutions public services, etc,” read a circular issued by the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Act mandates the government to ensure the complete and meaningful engagement of transgender individuals, their integration into society, and their access to government welfare programs. It also seeks to eradicate discrimination in their employment.

This significant move has received applause from the transgender community in the Union territory. After years of advocating for their rights, the LG-led government has finally approved the act. Thousands of transgender community members in the valley have expressed their gratitude to the government and praised the state for this decision.