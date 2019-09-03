Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttarakhand likely to receive rains, thundershowers

Another round of rain and thundershowers is expected in Uttarakhand, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. A report in Skymet Weather said that the rains would hit the low-lying areas of the states. The report further warned of landslides and mudslides because of the fresh rains.

The rainfall in these hilly states is likely to continue till September 6, Friday.

"For the foothills and the low lying areas having a height of 6000-7000 feet, it the Monsoon Trough that brings in active rains, while for the higher reaches, it is the Western Disturbance that plays a major role," said the report in Skymet Weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has suggested that rains are likely to occur in West Bengal, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha in the next 24-72 hours.

The weather department has, however, said that there would be no significant change in maximum temperature in most parts of the country in the next two to three days.

“The Low Pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is very likely to become more marked during next 24 hours. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Alwar, Guna, Damoh, Daltonganj, Bankura and thence southeastwards to centre of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level,” said the IMD.