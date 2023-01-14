topStoriesenglish
Jammu and Kashmir: ‘High danger’ Avalanche warning issued in 12 districts

Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur in Kupwara district, meanwhile, Avalanche with 'medium danger' level is likely to occur over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar.

Kupwara: A ‘high danger’ avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Kupwara district of North Kashmir. Kupwara district witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before authorities issued a warning. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a `medium danger` warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts. "Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 meters of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 meters over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said in the official statement. 

The official further said that an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 meters over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas, officials said. On Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Heavy snowfall has brought Kashmir to a standstill as several flights were cancelled, and highways were closed. the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only open surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside country, was closed due to shooting stones in Ramban and heavy snow at Banihal and Qazigund. People are advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status from traffic control units. 

Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as the Srinagar-Leh highway have been already closed for this winter because of heavy snowfall in the area. Srinagar airport authorities also stated that numerous flights have been cancelled due to bad weather conditions. 

(With agency inputs)

