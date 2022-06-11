New Delhi: One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed during the encounter with security forces in Khandipora area of south Kashmir`s Kulgam district, police said on Saturday (June 11, 2022). "EncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir zone police. The encounter broke out in the Khandipora area in the wee hours of Friday-Saturday.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Earlier, on Friday, Indian Army in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two active terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla, informed the police officials. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered. “Two LeT terrorists including one hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Acting promptly on specific information, Police along with Army arrested 2 active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir (a categorized terrorist) and Zahid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla," a police officer said.