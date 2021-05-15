Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha approves Rs 3 crore relief package to tourism sector stakeholders

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved a relief package amounting to two-crore ninety-four lac and twenty-two thousand rupees as part of the relief package to tourism sector stakeholders in wake of the COVD-19 pandemic.

An order OM Number: FD-VII-20(58) 2007-08 dated May 14, 2021, with reference to Tourism Department's letter No. TSM/ Acctt/Misc/ 2020, dated: 22th May 2021, states that the undersigned – Director Budge Finance Department – is directed to intimate that Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir has approved to provide funds to the tune of Rs. 2,94,22,000/-(Rupees two crore ninety-four lakh and twenty-two thousand only) out of “J&K Relief Fund".

The matrix of the rolled out relief package, as per the order, states that Director Tourism, Kashmir has been approved to get 2,92,54,000 with 4444 Shikarawalas to get 88,88,000; 1370 Tourist Guides 27,40,000; 6663 Ponywalas 1,33,26,000 and 2150 Dandiwalas/Sledgewalas/Palkiwalas 43,00,000 - a total of 14627 beneficiaries – for two months.

In the meantime, Director Tourism Jammu has been approved to get 1,68,000 with 13 Tourist Guides to get 26,000 and 71 Ponywalas to get 1,42,000.

The Tourism Department by virtue of the order has been advised to follow up the release of funds with the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.

The amount shall be transferred from the "J&K Relief Fund" to the official account of the Department for further transfer to the beneficiaries concerned.

