हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha approves Rs 3 crore relief package to tourism sector stakeholders

 Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved a relief package amounting to Rs. 2,94,22,000 as part of the relief package to tourism sector stakeholders in wake of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha approves Rs 3 crore relief package to tourism sector stakeholders

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved a relief package amounting to two-crore ninety-four lac and twenty-two thousand rupees as part of the relief package to tourism sector stakeholders in wake of the COVD-19 pandemic.

An order OM Number: FD-VII-20(58) 2007-08 dated May 14, 2021, with reference to Tourism Department's letter No. TSM/ Acctt/Misc/ 2020, dated: 22th May 2021, states that the undersigned – Director Budge Finance Department – is directed to intimate that Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir has approved to provide funds to the tune of Rs. 2,94,22,000/-(Rupees two crore ninety-four lakh and twenty-two thousand only) out of “J&K Relief Fund".

The matrix of the rolled out relief package, as per the order, states that Director Tourism, Kashmir has been approved to get 2,92,54,000 with 4444 Shikarawalas to get 88,88,000; 1370 Tourist Guides 27,40,000; 6663 Ponywalas 1,33,26,000 and 2150 Dandiwalas/Sledgewalas/Palkiwalas 43,00,000 - a total of 14627 beneficiaries – for two months.

In the meantime, Director Tourism Jammu has been approved to get 1,68,000 with 13 Tourist Guides to get 26,000 and 71 Ponywalas to get 1,42,000.

The Tourism Department by virtue of the order has been advised to follow up the release of funds with the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.

The amount shall be transferred from the "J&K Relief Fund" to the official account of the Department for further transfer to the beneficiaries concerned. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&K relief fundIndian ArmyMinistry of Tourism
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: India to live with COVID protocols when US, UK heading towards Big Unlock

Must Watch

PT22M37S

DNA: Which country has better rules regarding Coronavirus?