SUMMER VACATIONS

Jammu and Kashmir, Leh announce summer vacation in schools from July 4

Summer vacations announced for schools in Jammu's winter zone and Kashmir division from July 4 to July 14. Schools in the Leh district get a 15-day summer vacation amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
  • 15-day summer vacation in Leh district
  • Kashmir division schools get summer vacation from July 4 to July 14

Jammu and Kashmir, Leh announce summer vacation in schools from July 4

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir administration declared summer vacation in schools in the valley from July 4 to July 14 on Friday (July 1). In an official order, Principal Secretary of School Education Department, B K Singh, said schools falling in the winter zone of the Jammu region will also remain shut. "It hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from July 4 to 14, 2022," according to the order, reported PTI.

Summer vacation in Leh schools

The Ladakh administration has also announced summer vacation in all government and private educational institutes in Leh district starting from July 4 amid the sudden rise in the Covid-19 infection in the Union territory.  "In the wake of the recent spike in the Covid cases, especially among children, it will appropriate to pre-pone the summer vacations in all government and private schools in Leh district as a measure to break the chain of infection," District Magistrate, Leh, Shrikant Balasahib Suse said in an order, as per a PTI report.

Following the announcement of summer vacations in UT, the Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (LACAL), the Ladakh children festival, which was scheduled to begin on July 4, has also been postponed and new dates for the festivals are yet to be announced.

(With agency inputs)

