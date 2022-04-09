Jammu and Kashmir: LeT commander killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 9, 2022) morning.

Inspector-General of Police, Vijay Kumar informed that the LeT commander has been identified as Nisar Dar.

The internet has also been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures, the police said.

According to the police, the encounter broke out early in the day between the security forces and the terrorists, and a search is still going on in the Sirhama area of Anantnag.

"#Encounter has started at Sirhama area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A police official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village. The joint searching party cordoned the suspected spot, exchange of begun which was retaliated and an encounter started, he added.

It's pertinent to mention this is the 33rd encounter since January this year. Earlier in 32 encounters Security forces managed to kill 44 terrorists. Besides 26 active terrorists who have been arrested, over 160 terrorist associates are also arrested while 18 youngsters joined terror outfit's ranks this year.

