हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT commander killed in Anantnag encounter

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Sirhama village of district Anantnag of South Kashmir today morning. 

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT commander killed in Anantnag encounter
Representational Image

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 9, 2022) morning. 

Inspector-General of Police, Vijay Kumar informed that the LeT commander has been identified as Nisar Dar.

The internet has also been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures, the police said. 

According to the police, the encounter broke out early in the day between the security forces and the terrorists, and a search is still going on in the Sirhama area of Anantnag.

"#Encounter has started at Sirhama area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A police official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village. The joint searching party cordoned the suspected spot, exchange of begun which was retaliated and an encounter started, he added. 

It's pertinent to mention this is the 33rd encounter since January this year. Earlier in 32 encounters Security forces managed to kill 44 terrorists. Besides 26 active terrorists who have been arrested, over 160 terrorist associates are also arrested while 18 youngsters joined terror outfit's ranks this year. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EncounterJ&K encounterJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir PoliceAnantnag terrorist attackAnantnag encounter
Next
Story

Covid-19 booster dose for all adults from Sunday, check how to book appointment, cost of jab - All you need to know

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Clash between police and local people in Manipur