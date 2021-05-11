Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha announces relief measures for COVID-affected people

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday (May 11) announced a “special pension for life” for the senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of their family to COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, the LG announced the government’s decision to provide Rs 1000 per month to all registered construction workers, ‘ponywalas’, ‘palkiwalas’ and ‘pithuwalas’ for the next two months.

“The J&K government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to COVID-19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided special pension for life,” Sinha said in a tweet.

“Children, who have lost their parents to COVID-19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government,” he said, adding, “Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to COVID-19. The government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self employment.”

The J&K Government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to #COVID19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided special pension for life. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 11, 2021

At a time when the pandemic has rendered many daily workers jobless, the government has decided to provide Rs 1000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months, he said.

“The government has directed all concerned officers to ensure the supply of ration to all ration card holders on priority,” he added.

He further said that the installments of social welfare schemes like old-age pension, Laadli Beti etc and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately.

He also said that the Old-Age Homes, Orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations etc.

