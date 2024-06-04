LIVE | Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: J&K voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Trending Photos
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting concluded in Jammu and Kashmir on 20th May 2024. The state has 5 seats which are being contested. The ECI will be releasing the results for the Lok Sabha elections and the list of the winning and losing candidates in Jammu and Kashmir on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Jammu and Kashmir along with other states.
Check Out The List Of Candidates Below
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Mehbooba Mufti
|Anantnag Jammu & Kashmir
|JKPDP
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Omar Abdullah
|Baramulla Jammu & Kashmir
|JKNC
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Raman Bhalla
|Jammu Jammu & Kashmir
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Jugal Kishore Sharma
|Jammu Jammu & Kashmir
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Waheed Ur Rehman Para
|Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir
|JKPDP
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|Dr. Jitendra Singh
|Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Ch. Lal Singh
|Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
Candidates to watch out for include Mehbooba Mufti, Dr Jitendra Singh and Ch. Lal Singh. The key parties contesting the elections from Jammu and Kashmir include BJP, INC, JKNC, JKPDP.
Live Tv