JAMMU AND KASHMIR

LIVE | Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: J&K voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting concluded in Jammu and Kashmir on 20th May 2024. The state has 5 seats which are being contested. The ECI will be releasing the results for the Lok Sabha elections and the list of the winning and losing candidates in Jammu and Kashmir on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Jammu and Kashmir along with other states.

Check Out The List Of Candidates Below 

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Mehbooba Mufti Anantnag Jammu & Kashmir JKPDP TBD TBD
2 Omar Abdullah Baramulla Jammu & Kashmir JKNC TBD TBD
3 Raman Bhalla Jammu Jammu & Kashmir INC TBD TBD
4 Jugal Kishore Sharma Jammu Jammu & Kashmir BJP TBD TBD
5 Waheed Ur Rehman Para Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir JKPDP TBD TBD
6 Dr. Jitendra Singh Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir BJP TBD TBD
7 Ch. Lal Singh Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir INC TBD TBD

Candidates to watch out for include Mehbooba Mufti, Dr Jitendra Singh and Ch. Lal Singh. The key parties contesting the elections from Jammu and Kashmir include BJP, INC, JKNC, JKPDP.

 

 

