Jammu And Kashmir: Multiple Security Operations Underway After Suspicious Movement

In the early hours of this morning, a significant cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, following reports of suspicious movement in the area. The pre-dawn operation, focused in the Lathi-Dardiya area of Khawas tehsil, quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire between security forces and suspected militants, officials have confirmed.

According to sources, the initial stages of the operation involved security forces and police coordinating efforts to secure the area after receiving intelligence about possible militant activity. As the operation unfolded, tracer rounds were fired by security forces to illuminate the dark, heavily wooded terrain, aiding in their search efforts. Unconfirmed reports suggest that two terrorists are currently holed up within the cordoned area, though this information has yet to be officially verified.

In a related development, massive search operations have resumed in Kupwara district, specifically along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Tangdhar and Machail areas. These operations follow two infiltration attempts that were foiled late last evening by alert security forces. Despite the challenging weather conditions, which have significantly hampered the operation, the search continues in the upper reaches as forces attempt to track down two groups of militants, each comprising 2-3 individuals.

No casualties have been reported so far in either operation, but tensions remain high as security forces intensify their efforts to neutralize any threats. The situation remains fluid, and further updates are expected as the operations progress.

Residents in the surrounding areas have been advised to stay indoors and avoid the operational zones as security forces continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region.