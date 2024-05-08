Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Attaches Properties Of JeM Terrorist Asif Ahmed Malik

In a major crackdown in the Kashmir terrorist infiltration case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached six immovable properties of a top terrorist of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit in J&K.



A statement released by NIA reads "The properties (land parcels) belonging to terrorist Asif Ahmed Malik are located in Mirpora, Pulwama. They have been attached under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, on the orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu."



It further said, "Asif Ahmed Malik was arrested on 31st January 2020, and arms, ammunition & explosives were recovered from his possession. NIA had charge-sheeted him on 27th July 2020 under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, UA(P) Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933. He is currently on underground trial before the NIA Special Court, Jammu."



The case relates to the transportation of terrorists, infiltration into Kashmir from across the border, and seizure of arms, and explosives from terror operatives of JeM.

NIA investigations have exposed a conspiracy by the accused to transport the infiltrated terrorists to the Kashmir valley and provide them safe shelter in preparation for attacks on the security forces/apparatus as part of the terror conspiracy against the Government of India.



Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is a terrorist group formed by Maulana Masood Azhar in 2000 and headquartered in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

JeM has carried out several terrorist attacks in India, including the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. JeM was listed as a “Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization” by the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 1267, and Maulana Masood Azhar was designated a “Global Terrorist” by UNSC in 2019.

Till now NIA has attached 109 properties in Jammu and Kashmir under the provisions of the UA(P) Act.