Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids 8 Places In Terror Conspiracy Case, Seizes Incriminating Data, Digital Devices

The searches led to the seizure of several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents related to recently launched offshoots of the banned terror outfits.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids 8 Places In Terror Conspiracy Case, Seizes Incriminating Data, Digital Devices Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The operation was related to the investigation into a terrorist conspiracy orchestrated and executed by factions associated with banned Pakistan-backed terrorist organizations, including Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.

NIA spokesman said, "Teams of NIA searched eight locations in the seven districts of Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Srinagar of the Union Territory of J&K. The locations raided today were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with the newly formed affiliates and offshoots of the banned terrorist outfits. 
 
"Extensive searches were also conducted at the premises of the cadres and sympathizers of these newly floated organizations, which included The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-Ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, among others," he added.
 
The searches led to the seizure of several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents by the NIA, which has been investigating the conspiracy of the recently launched offshoots of the banned terror outfits to destabilize J&K through violent terrorist attacks and activities, he added 
 
NIA had registered the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) suo moto on 21st June 2022 to probe the involvement of the cadres, OGWs and other suspects of the new outfits in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunition to spread terror, violence, and subversion in J&K.
 
The spokesman further added "NIA investigations so far have revealed that Pak-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror, and were also using drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley. These activities were being carried out as part of the terror conspiracy hatched by the banned outfits, backed by their masters in Pakistan. The conspiracy also involved radicalization of local youth and mobilization of OGWs to carry out violent and disruptive activities in J&K."

