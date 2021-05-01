Jammu and Kashmir: No COVID-19 vaccine shortage, inoculation drive for adults begin

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday (May 1) kickstarted the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people between the age group of 18-45 years.

While launching the vaccination drive, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Asad told media persons that a total of ten designated centres have been set up by the district administration for the inoculation of all adults.

These designated centres include Sub centre Natipora, UPHC Nishat, SMHS hospital, SKIMS Soura, G B Pant hospital, Boys Secondary School NIT, Miranda School Chinkral Mohalla, Community hall, health centre Miskeen Bagh and Government Higher Secondary School Batamaloo.

Asad asserted that there is no shortage of vaccines, adding the number of people getting vaccinated every day is higher in Srinagar than other districts of the Union Territory. “Covishield has arrived in ample quantity and there is no shortage,” he added.

The authorities have planned to increase the number of designated COVID-19 vaccination centres soon. Authorities also requested common people to get themselves registered on the Co-Win portal, as only registered citizens will get the jab.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir had announced a free of cost vaccine for all adults.

