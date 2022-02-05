हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi speaks to J-K LG Manoj Sinha after earthquake

According to the government sources, PM Modi called up Sinha to assess the situation in the union territory after the tremors.

File Photo

New Delhi: Hours after an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 5, 2022) spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to enquire about the situation in the Union Territory.

“An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property,” officials said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

