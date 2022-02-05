Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi speaks to J-K LG Manoj Sinha after earthquake

New Delhi: Hours after an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 5, 2022) spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to enquire about the situation in the Union Territory.

PM Narendra Modi called J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to inquire about the situation in the UT due to the earthquake: Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/oKBjE2SJAC — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

“An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property,” officials said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

According to the government sources, PM Modi called up Sinha to assess the situation in the union territory after the tremors.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

Live TV