Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests 4 terrorist associates involved in grenade lobbing on police post

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces on Wednesday arrested four terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district's Sopore. They were involved in grenade lobbing on a police post.

The police along with 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted the cordon and search operation at Muqam Putkha and Chanpora Athoora areas of Sopore. The four arrested has been identified as Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Khan, Qaiser Rehman Khan all residents of Putkha and Suhail Ahmed Ganie resident of Chanpora, Athoora.

A police official said, “During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that they were involved in a case pertaining to lobbing of a grenade on a police post in Putkha. It was assigned to them by active terrorists of LeT Fayaz Ahmed War Umar and a foreign terrorist Usman as a qualifying test to join terrorist ranks."

As per the police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of LeT operating in the area besides other unlawful activities, they were also found in touch with the active terrorists through social media.

