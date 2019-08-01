close

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Budgam district

The terrorist identified as Showkat Ahmad Tantary, a resident of Warpora DH Pora Kulgam, was intercepted by officers carrying arms and ammunition.

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Budgam district

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was arrested on Thursday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Budgam district. The police arrested the terrorist from Qazipora area after receiving credible inputs.

The terrorist identified as Showkat Ahmad Tantary, a resident of Warpora DH Pora Kulgam, was intercepted by officers carrying arms and ammunition. As per the police records, he was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM.

The police have registered a case in the matter under relevant sections of law at Chadoora Police Station.

Incriminating materials were also recovered from his possession which has been taken into case records for the purpose of investigation and probe his complicity in other terror crimes. Further investigation in the matter is going on.

