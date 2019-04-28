Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests two terrorists, who carried out attack on Chanpora police post

close

Jammu and Kashmir

The two terrorists, who carried out a recent attack on a police post in Srinagar's Chanpora, have been arrested, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday. The duo was arrested in Wathora village, Budgam district further informed the police. However, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The attack took place on April 26 (Friday) in which a cop had suffered injuries in the firefight. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Multiple rounds of fire exchange took place between security personnel and the terrorists. 

The area was cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the terrorists.

The state police officials had confirmed that there had been an exchange of firing.

"There was a standoff firing on Police Post Chanapora falling under the jurisdiction of Police station Saddar. One policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman had said.

