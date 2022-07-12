Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot dead while two cops were injured after terrorists attacked a naka party near GD Goenka school in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar on Tuesday (July 12) evening. ADGP Vijay Kumar said that terrorists fired upon a naka party at Lal Bazar area, resulting in the on-spot death of an ASI and injuring two other policemen.

The martyred assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad, while the head constable and SPO who were injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Earlier, Kashmir zone police had said in a tweet that terrorists fired upon a police team, injuring three policemen.

“Terrorists fired upon police Naka party at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city. In this terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police had tweeted.

Later, the Kashmir zone police informed, "ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow.” Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists.

