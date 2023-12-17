Jammu And Kashmir Police Cracks Terror Attack, Arrests Hybrid Terrorists For Shooting Cop

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday announced the apprehension of three hybrid terrorists allegedly connected to an assault on an off-duty police officer. In a press briefing conducted at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, Director General of Police RR Swain stated, "Three individuals identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday and Danish Ahmed Mala have been arrested in connection with the attack on a police constable in Bemina, Srinagar, on December 9." According to Swain, a comprehensive investigation revealed the involvement of these three suspects in the assault on the police constable while he was en route to his residence.

The DGP said “ All of them were working at the behest of Pakistan-based handler Hamza-Burhan, who originally belong Pulwama. He further stated that "Danish Malla was the mastermind, who hatched a conspiracy to attack police constable Muhammad Hafiz Chak, on December 9." Adding to that Swain said, “Six bullets were fired policeman that day, three hit him and one hit his spine that was removed by the doctors and the injured constable is stable."

During the trio's interrogation, the recovered weapons of offense included a Canik TP9, a Turkish-made pistol, along with one magazine and one 9mm round found in the possession of Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday. Mehnan Khan was found with a second Canik TP9, another Turkish-made pistol, accompanied by one magazine and seven rounds. Additionally, Danish was in possession of 57 9mm rounds and two magazines," stated the Director General of Police. He added that all three terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF.

The investigation unveiled that the terrorists had compiled an extensive list of policemen to be targeted, with additional individuals on the list. However, the primary focus was on law enforcement personnel," he revealed.

“Such weapons are being dropped from drones and pushed into Jammu Kashmir to carry terror activities. Weapons being light in weight are easy to carry,” said Swain.

About the killing of inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani who was attacked while playing cricket at Eidgah and later succumbed to injuries, Swain said the case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) now.